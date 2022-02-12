Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 535 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

RCDO has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.71) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.23) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

RCDO stock opened at GBX 458 ($6.19) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93. Ricardo has a twelve month low of GBX 352.68 ($4.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 510 ($6.90). The firm has a market cap of £284.96 million and a PE ratio of 157.93.

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.