Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 535 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

RCDO has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.71) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.23) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

RCDO stock opened at GBX 458 ($6.19) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93. Ricardo has a twelve month low of GBX 352.68 ($4.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 510 ($6.90). The firm has a market cap of £284.96 million and a PE ratio of 157.93.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

