Richard D. Odell Sells 15,000 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $264.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.63 and a 200 day moving average of $281.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Saia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Saia by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Saia by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

