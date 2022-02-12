Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 624.38 ($8.44).

RMV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.52) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.57) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($10.01) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rightmove to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 753 ($10.18) to GBX 565 ($7.64) in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 635 ($8.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 720.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 713.41.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

