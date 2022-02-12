Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 1,650.0% in January

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RYES opened at $0.74 on Friday. Rise Gold has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.
About Rise Gold
