Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 237,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.
Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,241,000.
Shares of IMAQU stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42. International Media Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.23.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Media Acquisition (IMAQU)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU).
Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.