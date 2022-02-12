Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 237,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,241,000.

Shares of IMAQU stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42. International Media Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

