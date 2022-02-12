Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys 15,545 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Shares of SBI opened at $9.09 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

