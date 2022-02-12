Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 3.28% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSGA opened at $10.00 on Friday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

