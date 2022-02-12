Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes $3.18 Million Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 325,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of SVF Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,923 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after buying an additional 1,108,598 shares during the last quarter.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:SVFA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.