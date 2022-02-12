Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) will announce ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rivian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.97) and the highest is ($1.12). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rivian will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($4.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rivian.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Rivian in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 133.21.

RIVN stock traded down 5.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,226,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,125,609. Rivian has a 52 week low of 50.00 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 86.73.

In other Rivian news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Marcario bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $47,148,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $20,738,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $3,142,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $1,524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $215,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

