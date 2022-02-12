Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,950 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.48% of Athira Pharma worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Athira Pharma by 44.2% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 678,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

ATHA stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $377.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

