Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ALB opened at $230.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
