Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

NYSE:ALB opened at $230.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.