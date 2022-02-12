Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,547 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

