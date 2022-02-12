Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

PTNQ opened at $54.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

