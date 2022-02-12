Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,500 Shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,764,000.

Get KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSTR opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.