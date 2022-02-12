Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 20th

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of RSI stock opened at C$5.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$5.20 and a 12 month high of C$6.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$619.01 million and a P/E ratio of 13.51.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$243.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$369,080.24.

RSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

