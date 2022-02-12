Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $36,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $163.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.76. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.47 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 496,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,531,623. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

