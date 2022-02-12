Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $125.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $107.07 on Thursday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in TFI International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 528.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 189,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 515.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TFI International by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

