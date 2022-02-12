Royal Bank of Canada Has $218.70 Million Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $218,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDY opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

