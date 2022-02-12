Royal Bank of Canada Has $333.52 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $333,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 95,148.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 53,283 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $432,000. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 923.3% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 119.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $283.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.88. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

