Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,084 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $341,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

S&P Global stock opened at $387.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.67. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.37 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.