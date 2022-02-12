Royal Bank of Canada Sells 104,097 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,676,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $313,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.37. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.45 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

