Royal Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Shares Up 4%

Royal Vopak NV (OTC:VOPKF)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.44. 215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70.

About Royal Vopak (OTC:VOPKF)

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

