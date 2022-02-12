Royale Finance (ROYA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $42,207.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.50 or 0.06888136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.59 or 1.00036107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00047292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,665,274 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

