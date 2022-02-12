Ruler Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $609.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.41 or 0.06897241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,128.24 or 0.99803472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00047608 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00049624 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

