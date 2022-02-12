Rupee (RUP) Reaches Market Cap of $27,927.92

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 65.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $27,927.92 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

