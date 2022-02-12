SAFE2 (SAFE2) Price Tops $236.23 on Top Exchanges

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.86 or 0.06869931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,245.75 or 1.00186066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00049055 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

