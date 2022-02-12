Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, reports.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

