Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Down to $24.47

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.47, but opened at $23.22. Samsara shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 15,913 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on IOT. Cowen began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Get Samsara alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.