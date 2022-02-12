Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Down to $24.47

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.47, but opened at $23.22. Samsara shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 15,913 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on IOT. Cowen began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78.
Samsara Company Profile (NYSE:IOT)
Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsara (IOT)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.