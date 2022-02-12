Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €69.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($79.31) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHL. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.97) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($74.71) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($87.36) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.65 ($75.46).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL opened at €56.58 ($65.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €44.17 ($50.77) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($77.77). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.96.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.