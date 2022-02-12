Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €69.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($79.31) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHL. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.97) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($74.71) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($87.36) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.65 ($75.46).

Shares of SHL opened at €56.58 ($65.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €44.17 ($50.77) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($77.77). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.96.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

