Sarcophagus (SARCO) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.80 Million

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001616 BTC on major exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $849.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.90 or 0.06861585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,770.11 or 1.00198449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

