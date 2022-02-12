Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.90

Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) (LON:SAVP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.12). Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) shares last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,128,348 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.89. The stock has a market cap of £88.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09.
Savannah Energy Plc (SAVP.L) Company Profile (LON:SAVP)
