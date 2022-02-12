Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,675 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NRG opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.