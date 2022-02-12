Schroder Investment Management Group Has $551,000 Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Markel were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $1,167,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 36.0% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,242.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,062.11 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,236.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,250.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

