Schroder Investment Management Group Has $607,000 Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 178.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

