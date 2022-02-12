Schroder Investment Management Group Has $651,000 Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,349,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACC opened at $50.31 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

