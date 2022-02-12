Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 378 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

Shares of IAC opened at $133.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $179.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average of $134.32.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

