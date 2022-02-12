Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 826 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Textron were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Textron by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Textron by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of TXT opened at $69.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

