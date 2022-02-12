Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Shares Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the third quarter worth about $99,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSAA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

