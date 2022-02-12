Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report sales of $147.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.71 million and the highest is $151.00 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $138.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $535.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.23 million to $540.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $806.29 million, with estimates ranging from $649.95 million to $967.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

STNG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.59. 1,245,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.