Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price rose 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 5,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 952,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $909.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 262,994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

