Scotiabank Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$165.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.62.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$136.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$87.52 and a 12-month high of C$148.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$135.90.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total transaction of C$7,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$585,869,155.04.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

