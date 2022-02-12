Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 26,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 223,099 shares.The stock last traded at $17.27 and had previously closed at $17.43.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $942.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.
About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.