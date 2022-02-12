Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 26,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 223,099 shares.The stock last traded at $17.27 and had previously closed at $17.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $942.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698 in the last 90 days. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

