SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.27. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 2,191,717 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

