Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Seagen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SGEN opened at $125.37 on Friday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $157.99.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $198,251.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

