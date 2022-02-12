Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Spirit Airlines in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $76,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after buying an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after buying an additional 953,581 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after buying an additional 937,266 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after buying an additional 622,832 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

