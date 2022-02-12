Secret Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $6.07 or 0.00014404 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $909.88 million and $38.69 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

