Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SRTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

SRTS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 883,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,978. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $135.43 million, a P/E ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $76,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $176,763.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

