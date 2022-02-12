Sether (SETH) Reaches Market Cap of $499,167.18

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Sether has a total market capitalization of $499,167.18 and approximately $1,767.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sether has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00037967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00104192 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.