Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $92.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.31.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shake Shack stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.57. 942,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,396. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.14, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $131.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

