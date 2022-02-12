Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Short Interest Up 242.9% in January

Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SHQA opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

